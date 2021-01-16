Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Ducey plans big tax cuts, make-up summer school classes

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Gov. Doug Ducey OKs ban on harassment secrecy pacts
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 19:00:22-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing the largest tax cut in his seven years in office for the coming budget year.

He also wants to using the savings from a pandemic-induced drop in school enrollment to pay for summertime make-up classes for K-12 students who have fallen behind because of virtual learning.

The $12.6 billion proposal released Friday is for the budget year that starts July 1.

It includes $200 million in cuts to the state income tax that will rise to $600 million in the third year _ the year he leaves office.

Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato says Ducey wants to cut taxes for all Arizona taxpayers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.