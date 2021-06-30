Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Ducey honors 19 firefighters who died in 2013 Arizona fire

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Covey, Sarah
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal | Office of the Arizona Governor
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal | Office of the Arizona Governor
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 00:35:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the heroism of 19 firefighters who died eight years ago battling a wildfire near Prescott.

All but one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew members died on June 30, 2013, while fighting the lightning-caused Yarnell Hill Fire.

A memorial state park was dedicated to the fallen firefighters in 2016 in the area of the wildfire.

In a statement, Ducey said the hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation and "their service remains among the greatest ever known to our state."

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!