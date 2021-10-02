Watch
Ducey appoints House chief clerk, 3 others, as judges

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 02, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed three people to serve as judges on the Maricopa County Superior Court, including the chief clerk of the Arizona House of Representatives.

Jim Drake has been chief clerk since 2015 and previously was a deputy Secretary of State from 2009 to early 2015. Also appointed to judgeships were Ashley Villaverde Halvorson and Keith Miller.

The three new judges replace retiring judges Roger E. Brodman, Connie Coin Contes and Karen A. Mullins.

Ducey earlier this week appointed Joseph Clark to serve as a judge on the Navajo County Superior Court. Clark has spent his career as a prosecutor with the Navajo County Attorney's Office.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

