Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Drug suspect dies in custody of Navajo County sheriff

items.[0].image.alt
George Hodan
handcuffs-1462609160p0c.jpg
Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 15:29:19-05

OVERGAARD, Ariz. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Eastern Arizona says a man being questioned for suspected drug trafficking died while in custody.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped the driver Thursday night in Overgaard and arrested the person for transporting and possessing drugs.

The suspect was taken to a sheriff's office substation for questioning.

During the interview, the sheriff's office says the suspect "began exhibiting strange behavior."

Medics were called and began checking over the person, who was alert and conscious.

But authorities say the suspect became unresponsive and efforts to revive the person were unsuccessful.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!