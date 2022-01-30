Watch
Driver dies after a crash involving a semi-truck in Phoenix

Posted at 9:51 AM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 55-year-old man has died after a crash in Phoenix involving a semi-truck. Phoenix Fire Department officials say the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say a vehicle became trapped underneath the semi and LeAndre Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators say the semi-truck as making a turn at the time of the crash and Johnson's car apparently was travelling at a high rate of speed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

