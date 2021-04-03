DPS: 5 killed in wrong-way crash on US-60 near Morristown

MORRISTOWN, AZ — Five people are dead after a wrong-way crash near Morristown, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a crash on US-60 westbound at milepost 123, just before Morristown.

Investigators determined the crash involved a wrong-way driver and another passenger vehicle.

There was a total of five people who were pronounced dead as a result of the crash. Their identities haven't been released.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to learn more information.