DOJ alleges discrimination against ophthalmology practice

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department alleges in a lawsuit that a Tempe-based ophthalmology practice discriminates against patients with mobility disabilities by requiring them to hire support workers to bring them to and from its facilities for outpatient eye surgery.

The lawsuit filed on Monday alleges that the policy by Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center imposes a disability-based surcharge on such patients.

The Justice Department said such assistance for patients who need help in transferring from their wheelchairs to the surgical table is routinely provided by health care providers across the country.

A call Monday afternoon seeking comment from the ophthalmology practice about the lawsuit wasn't immediately returned.

