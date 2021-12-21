Watch
DOJ alleges discrimination against ophthalmology practice

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 23:20:09-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department alleges in a lawsuit that a Tempe-based ophthalmology practice discriminates against patients with mobility disabilities by requiring them to hire support workers to bring them to and from its facilities for outpatient eye surgery.

The lawsuit filed on Monday alleges that the policy by Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center imposes a disability-based surcharge on such patients.

The Justice Department said such assistance for patients who need help in transferring from their wheelchairs to the surgical table is routinely provided by health care providers across the country.

A call Monday afternoon seeking comment from the ophthalmology practice about the lawsuit wasn't immediately returned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

