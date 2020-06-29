Menu

Divers recover body of a missing swimmer from Lake Havasu

<p>File image</p>
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-29 19:03:52-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Lake Havasu City man who went missing while swimming near Thompson Bay has been recovered.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say divers located the body of 67-year-old Gary Elliott Welmer around 10:30 a.m. Monday about 21 feet under the water's surface.

Authorities responded to the area about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving calls about a missing swimmer.

Sheriff's crews and the Lake Havasu City police dive team performed an underwater search, but were unable to find the man and the search resumed Monday morning.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation.

