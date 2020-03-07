Menu

Did you feel it? Arizonans report feeling 5.5-magnitude Mexico earthquake

Posted: 10:06 PM, Mar 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-07 00:06:53-05
Did you feel an earthquake? People around Phoenix say that they felt an earthquake Friday evening around 9:05 p.m.

A US Geological Survey Twitter account dedicated to earthquakes says a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit in Northern Mexico south of Mexicali, near the California-Baja California border.

"There was a magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Northern Mexico a few minutes ago. Did you feel it where you live?? Better bet towards the Yuma area," according to NWS Phoenix.

The Yuma Fire Department acknowledged the earthquake but urged residents to not call 9-1-1 to report felling shaking to keep the lines open for those in an emergency.

"Hi folks, yes that was an earthquake. 5.5 magnitude in Baja about 50 miles SSE of Mexicali."

Our Allison Rodriguez said she felt it here in Phoenix.

There are currently no reports of any damage in Arizona associated with the earthquake.

Did you feel it?

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit within the last hour, about 40 miles SW of Yuma.#abc15wx #azwx #earthquake pic.twitter.com/JGkMee50I3

— Amber Sullins (@AmberSullins) March 7, 2020

