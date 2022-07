AVONDALE, AZ — Instead of asking why the chicken crossed the road, some DPS officers found themselves asking why a family of ducks were crossing Interstate 10 this morning.

ADOT posted photos of the unusual situation on Facebook.

It happened on I-10 near Fairway Drive in Avondale.

ADOT says thanks to two DPS officers, the ducks are now off the interstate. The family was given water and they went on their way.