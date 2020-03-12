Democratic debate no longer being held in Phoenix, moving to Washington D.C.

The Democratic debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders will no longer be held in Phoenix this weekend.

The Sunday debate -- set to be the first to feature Biden and Sanders in a head-to-head face-off -- will not be held in Arizona, the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday, according to CNN.

It will still be held Sunday night, and still televised on CNN, but the location will be moved. Sen. Ruben Gallego confirmed the news to ABC15, and said the debate will now be held out of Washington, D.C.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience," DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement to CNN.

The Democratic National Convention had previously announced that there would not be an audience in attendance at the Phoenix debate due to coronavirus concerns.