Death of female hiker in Scottsdale was due to heart disease

Posted at 2:47 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 17:47:53-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the death of a woman while hiking in Scottsdale last weekend was believed to be due to medical reasons.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office's preliminary report states that the primary cause of death was heart disease. Scottsdale police say Raleigh Rosen, a Phoenix resident in her 40s, was hiking with a friend Sunday afternoon on the Lost Dog Wash Trail system.

About 1 { miles away from the trailhead, police say Rosen began having trouble breathing and subsequently lost consciousness.

Rosen was pronounced deceased by responding Scottsdale Fire Department paramedics.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

