Deadly plane crash under investigation at Gila Bend Airport

GILA BEND, AZ — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a plane crash Sunday morning at Gila Bend Municipal Airport.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place just after 9:45 a.m.

Two people were on the plane. One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

NTSB investigating the March 17 crash of an Experimental Amateur Built Air Creation Twin aircraft near Gila Bend, Arizona. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 17, 2024

The NTSB has confirmed an investigation has been launched into the crash.

They say the crash involved an "experimental, amateur-built" aircraft.