Deadline nears for Arizona marijuana business applicants

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The deadline to get free state-mandated training to run a marijuana dispensary or similar cannabis business in Arizona as part of a social equity ownership program is fast approaching.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Wednesday is the last day to take the classes that are pre-required for applying for the 26 licenses set aside for people from communities disproportionately impacted by previous marijuana laws. Recreational marijuana was legalized by Arizona voters in 2020.

Approval came with a caveat to ensure that people in areas heavily impacted by old marijuana laws would be qualified to run marijuana establishments.

The free classes can only be done online.

