Daughter donates part of her liver to save mother

PHOENIX — What can you gift a mother who has gifted you with life? On the Navajo Nation this Christmas, a daughter got the chance to give her mother the gift of a lifetime. Lynelle Ramone has donated almost half of her liver to her mother, Helen Ramone, who was diagnosed with NASH Cirrhosis which is a form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

Waiting on an organ donor list was not an option for Helen, as her medical tests did not qualify her for a liver from a cadaver. Lynelle said the only way to extend their mom's life was for her family to find her a living organ donor. So, all five of Helen's daughters, including Lynelle decided to undergo tests to see if they could be a match for mom. Lynelle turned out to be the perfect match.

"I love my mom, I basically would do anything for my mom and I always have," said Ramone.

Donating part of her liver to help extend her mother's life was a no-brainer for the dedicated daughter. The surgery took place at a hospital in Colorado. Since then, out of pocket medical expenses have been mounting, leaving family in debt, but Ramone says she has no regrets. You cannot put a price tag on the gift of life.

"It's really a gift of life. My family is really appreciative and my siblings, they call me a hero for saving my mom's life," said Ramone.

She added that she does not consider herself a hero, but is proud to join the ranks of those considered living organ donors. Lynelle says her mother thanked her right before going into surgery.

"She does not need to feel like she owes me anything. I am just going to continue to be the daughter that she raised, and of course, I love her. I would do it all over again," said Ramone.

If you would like to help the family with out-of-pocket medical costs CLICK HERE.