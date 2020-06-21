Dad, brother's deaths leave family bereft on Father's Day

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The deaths of two Ohio brothers have left five boys spending their first Father's Day without their dad and the man they called ``"Uncle Phils."

Authorities and their family say Philip and Matthew Reagan were headed to California in March when their journey got cut short in northern Arizona.

Their vehicle got stuck in the mud, and the brothers were fatally shot likely while walking to seek help.

The FBI has no suspects and now is offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

The brothers from near Cleveland are remembered as funny, charitable and hard workers.