Cyber Ninjas chief wants to start new firm with same workers

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Republican Senate President Karen Fann said, Monday, Aug. 23 that the delivery of the report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans was delayed, after the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved contracted COVID-19. Fann said she still expects to receive a portion of the report, Monday, but did not give a date for delivery of the full draft. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Arizona Election Review
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 17:30:14-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Donald Trump supporter hired to run a review of the 2020 election in Arizona told the state Senate president he's shutting down his company but working to start a new one with some of the same employees.

Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan told Republican Senate Karen Fann in text messages this week that he was unable to sell the firm because of "too much negativity around the name." But he plans to sell off its assets to pay debts and eventually file for bankruptcy.

The attempt to start a new firm comes as a judge is imposing a $50,000 daily fine against Cyber Ninjas for refusing to release public records.

----

