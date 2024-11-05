Watch Now
Several dead after plane crash near Falcon Field in Mesa

Aerial footage showed the plane on fire and a damaged car that was involved
Police say the crash happened near Greenfield and McKellips roads. Aerial footage showed the plane on fire and at least one damaged vehicle that was involved.
Falcon Field Airport plane crash
MESA, AZ — Mesa officials say five people have died after a plane crash near Falcon Field on Tuesday afternoon in Mesa.

Greenfield Road is closed northbound at Brown and southbound at McDowell Road.

McKellips Road is closed eastbound at Val Vista and westbound at Higley Road.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The victims have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

