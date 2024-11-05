Several dead after plane crash near Falcon Field in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa officials say five people have died after a plane crash near Falcon Field on Tuesday afternoon in Mesa.

Police say the crash happened near Greenfield and McKellips roads. Aerial footage showed the plane of fire and at least one damaged vehicle that was involved.

Greenfield Road is closed northbound at Brown and southbound at McDowell Road.

McKellips Road is closed eastbound at Val Vista and westbound at Higley Road.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The victims have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.