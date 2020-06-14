Crews battling 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway

Fire crews are battling a human-caused brush fire that sparked Saturday along State Route 87 near Bush Highway, in the Fort McDowell area.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the Bush Fire is 7,745 acres in size as of 10:26 a.m. Sunday and there is no containment.

The fire is burning north towards the Sugarloaf Recreation area, officials say. Smoke can be seen from the Beeline Highway as well as Loop 101 and Loop 202.

Forest officials also say there are 11 engines, three hot shot crews, two helicopters and one air tankers assigned to the fire.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire to the west of SR-87, and are building containment lines and using firing operations to suppress the fire.

The Tonto National Forest is being assisted by MCSO, ADOT, Maricopa County Department of Transportation, DPS, SRP, and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

#BushFireTontoNF is 7445 acres, 0% contained. Burning in Four Peaks and Sugarloaf. There are 11 engines, 3 hotshot crews, multiple aircraft assigned. Hwy 87 closed at Hwy 188 and Bush Hwy. Closures in effect . Smokey conditions in Lower Salt area. https://t.co/XdtM8y4FXg pic.twitter.com/iZAr4KLJU5 — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) June 14, 2020

Currently, there are no structures threatened, and no evacuations in effect.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto State Route 188 in the southbound direction and will detour through Globe. Officials have not given an estimated time of reopening.

Sugarloaf, Four Peaks, Lower Sycamore, Pobrecito, Butcher Jones, and Saguaro Lake recreation areas are all closed.