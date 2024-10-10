Crews battle Flood Fire north of Oracle Junction

Crews are battling a wildfire that sprung up overnight, about three miles northwest of Oracle Junction.

The Flood Fire is at an estimated 3,000 acres and is burning through rolling terrain with desert vegetation, according to a social media post from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire is burning west of State Route 79, and was pushed northwest overnight, fueled by hot, dry conditions.

Gusts up to 30 miles per hour fanned the fire in all directions, creating erratic fire behavior, the post said. It moderated a bit in the morning, the post said, but it is still active and making a push uphill.

The neighborhoods of Panther Butte and Palo Verde Ranch have been ordered to evacuate, the post said. The fire is about three miles from Panther Butte.