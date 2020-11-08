Craft beer brewers in Arizona prove resilient in pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — Craft beer is a billion-dollar business in Arizona.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit about eight months ago and bars and restaurants closed, the brewers of one craft beer in Tempe said they lost half their business _ selling beer in kegs.

Officials with Huss Brewing tell Phoenix radio station KJZZ-FM that they changed their business model overnight by switching to cans and keeping their loyal and thirsty customers happy.

They say that by changing from kegs to cans, they discovered people still wanted to drink locally but they bought their beer at stores.