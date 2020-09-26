Menu

Crack down on violent crime, gangs nets 140 Phoenix arrests

Federal agents and local police say they recently arrested 140 suspects in the Phoenix area they identify as "violent fugitives" as part of an effort to crack down on gang violence and gang-related crime.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-26 15:49:23-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal agents and local police say they recently arrested 140 suspects in the Phoenix area they identify as "violent fugitives" as part of an effort to crack down on gang violence and gang-related crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Saturday 51 of the suspects apprehended during "Operation Snake Eyes" were gang members.

The investigation in cooperation with local police departments resulted in the seizure of 131 firearms, 3,000 fentanyl pills and nearly $150,000 in cash.

The arrests occurred between August 10 and September 17, 2020.

They're the result of the service's decision in 2010 to target gangs as a priority for reducing violent crime.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

