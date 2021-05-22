Watch
County tells Arizona Senate to keep files, threatens lawsuit

Posted at 6:08 PM, May 21, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County is directing the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county's 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit.

The county made the demand in a letter Friday after the auditors refused to back down from their claim that the county destroyed evidence by deleting an election database.

The GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors and Republican Recorder Stephen Richer say the claim is false.

County officials earlier this week say they might consider filing a defamation lawsuit if Senate President Karen Fann and the auditors don't retract the allegation that files were deleted.

