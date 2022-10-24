Container wall construction at border resumes Monday morning

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's administration resumed building its container wall along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Construction started in Cochise County Monday morning.

The state intends to fill gaps in the border wall south of Sierra Vista.

On Monday, the Governor's Office released several photos of the construction underway.

Approximately 300 shipping containers are being placed to fill a 10.25-mile gap.

There are 43 workers between five crews and will cost approximately $95 million, the Governor's Office announced.

Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation sent a letter to the state telling it to take down the wall it constructed near Yuma.

The Bureau of Reclamation says contractors are preparing to build a mesh fence barrier in its place in early 2023.

On Friday, Arizona responded to the letter with a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

It's asking a federal court to strip the federal government of its claim to 60 feet of land along the border known as the Roosevelt Reservation.

The state claims it should have jurisdiction.