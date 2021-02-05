Menu

Congressional Dems ask Ducey to explain use of COVID-19 cash

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Feb 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-05 18:22:32-05

PHOENIX (AP) — All five Democratic members of Arizona's U.S. House delegation want Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to explain how his use of nearly $400 million in federal coronavirus relief funds met Congress' intent that the money be used only for pandemic relief.

Ducey used more than 20% of the $1.86 billion the state received in federal CARES Act relief cash to backfill agency budgets, allowing them to return money to the general fund.

The strategy contributed to a major state budget surplus that the governor now wants to use to cut income taxes by $600 million a year.

Ducey's spokesman says all rhe spending met CARES Act guidelines.

