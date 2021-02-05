Congressional Dems ask Ducey to explain use of COVID-19 cash

PHOENIX (AP) — All five Democratic members of Arizona's U.S. House delegation want Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to explain how his use of nearly $400 million in federal coronavirus relief funds met Congress' intent that the money be used only for pandemic relief.

Ducey used more than 20% of the $1.86 billion the state received in federal CARES Act relief cash to backfill agency budgets, allowing them to return money to the general fund.

The strategy contributed to a major state budget surplus that the governor now wants to use to cut income taxes by $600 million a year.

Ducey's spokesman says all rhe spending met CARES Act guidelines.