Company ordered to pay restitution in health care fraud case

Posted at 9:26 PM, Sep 04, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona company that operated dozens of urgent care centers has been ordered to pay $12.5 million in restitution to insurance companies in a criminal case of health care fraud.

Federal officials say UCXTtra Umbrella LLC did business under the name 'Urgent Care Extra' and owned and operated a network of more than 30 urgent care centers primarily in metro Phoenix and Tucson.

A federal judge in Phoenix sentenced the company last month after it previously pleaded guilty to health care fraud and engaging in monetary transactions derived from unlawful activity.

