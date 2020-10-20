Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Committee highlights diversity in NAU presidential search

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Northern Arizona University has reopened for in-person classes Monday, welcoming students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed the Flagstaff campus in March.
Northern Arizona University has reopened for in-person classes Monday, welcoming students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed the Flagstaff campus in March.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-20 18:55:12-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Diversity was the subject of the first meeting of the committee looking for Northern Arizona University's next president.

The group called for someone who will collaborate with and support diverse populations, including the Native American community.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Tuesday that the 14-member committee discussed its vision for the Flagstaff-based campus and the future president during the Friday meeting.

The search consultant will use the information to recruit candidates after current President Rita Cheng announced last month that she would not seek an extension of her contract that expires in 2022.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.