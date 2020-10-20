Committee highlights diversity in NAU presidential search

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Diversity was the subject of the first meeting of the committee looking for Northern Arizona University's next president.

The group called for someone who will collaborate with and support diverse populations, including the Native American community.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Tuesday that the 14-member committee discussed its vision for the Flagstaff-based campus and the future president during the Friday meeting.

The search consultant will use the information to recruit candidates after current President Rita Cheng announced last month that she would not seek an extension of her contract that expires in 2022.