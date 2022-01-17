Watch
Coconino County to hire judge to help with backlog of cases

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 16:29:14-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County is using federal relief funds to address a backlog of court cases that were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county anticipates spending $500,000 from its share of American Rescue Plan Act funding to hire a new judge and support staff. The county Board of Supervisors recently agreed to fund the position for two years.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the new judge could start in the spring, increasing the number of Coconino County Superior Court divisions to eight. Interviews of candidates are expected to start soon.

