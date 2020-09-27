Menu

Closures, evacuations in wildfire north of Phoenix

Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 27, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Some residents have evacuated summer homes northeast of Phoenix where a wildfire in the Tonto National Forest has burned about 10 square miles of grass and brush since it broke out Friday afternoon.

Crews set backfires to help protect structures and other assets near Cave Creek on Saturday.

Several airtankers and helicopters were dumping retardant and water on the blaze.

The fire prompted the temporary closure of U.S. Interstate 17 about 80 miles north of Phoenix after it was reported at about 2:30 Friday.

No injuries or structure damage has been reported but the Humboldt Lookout and FAA communication equipment are threatened.

