City of Phoenix employees now required to wear masks

City of Phoenix employees are now required to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"If you're alone you can go without a mask, but if you're within 6 feet of someone or a chance you will be, you'll need to wear a mask," Mayor Kate Gallego said.

The new rule is one step Mayor Kate Gallego can take, which does not challenge an executive order by Governor Doug Ducey that prevents cities from issuing any COVID-19 restrictions which conflict with the state's reopening plan.

"I would like us to follow CDC guidelines, and right now that would not have us have so many businesses open at full capacity," Gallego said, "including many that are not essential."

ABC 15 Data Guru Garrett Archer says in Maricopa County, 35 percent of the COVID-19 cases tracked since the virus was first diagnosed in January, happened in the last week. Hospital beds and intensive care beds now in use hovers around 80 percent, an alarmingly high level. The Mayor says health experts are warning her it could get worse. "They are very concerned about the time period around the 4th of July. They are worried we could be in a severe crisis around then."