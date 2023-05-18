Chiricahua National Monument one step closer to becoming national park

A bill meant to redesignate Chiricahua National Monument in Cochise County as a national park has come one step closer to fruition.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted to pass the bill, which was introduced by U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in March and is co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema.

“Chiricahua Monument is a natural wonder and redesignating it as a national park would solidify its place as a world-class destination,” Sen. Kelly said in a press release. “I am committed to getting our bill across the finish line and delivering this important victory for southeastern Arizona’s recreation economy.”

The legislation is now eligible to receive a vote on the Senate floor, according to press materials. The bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-06) in the House of Representatives.

If passed, The Chiricahua National Park Act would make Chiricahua Arizona's fourth national park, press materials said.

With its towering rock spires, Chiricahua National Monument has long been a destination known for its camping, hiking and birding opportunities.