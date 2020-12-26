Child killed, others injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-10

ELOY, AZ — A child has died and several others are injured after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy, Arizona.

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday, a driver crossed over from the eastbound lanes of I-10 to the westbound lanes, crashing with several vehicles at milepost 211, between Eloy and Picacho.

DPS says a total of four vehicles were involved.

The male driver of the vehicle that crossed over and his female front passenger were transported to Valley hospitals with injuries.

Two children inside the same vehicle were also transported to Valley hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead, according to DPS.

Multiple victims in other vehicles were transported to Valley hospitals with various injuries.

Impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

The DPS Highway Patrol Division is handling the investigation.