Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at Arizona Game & Fish Department

PHOENIX — Becoming a wildlife manager is no easy task, especially in Arizona where the terrain and wildlife can vary greatly.

As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re introducing one woman who didn't let anything stand in the way of living out her dream in the Arizona wilderness.

Her name is Yoseline Hyink. She says her job as a wildlife manager has been, “more than I could have hoped to be honest. I didn't know this job existed when I was little.”

Hyink works hard to spread the word about what she does at the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Her love for this work started years ago.

“When I was little, I was like a little wild child. I loved to be outdoors and play with animals.”

She set out to make it her career even though she wasn't sure where to start.

“My family, we weren't very outdoorsy or wasn't a big hunting family, nothing like that. So, I didn't grow up in that environment,” she recalls.

She graduated from the University of Arizona and landed her dream job nearly five years ago at Arizona Game and Fish.

She helps relocate wildlife, studies biology, and enforces rules as a state officer. Although it took a while to get some family members on board.

“Even with my own mom, all she knew all she heard was 'police officer' and she's like, ‘no, no, I don't want you doing that, that's dangerous,’ and I’m like, ‘that's only part of the job mom,’” Hyink says, laughing at the memory.

Officials with AZGFD say she is one of just 21 game wardens who are women and she is the only Latina.

She encounters many Spanish-speaking residents who are unaware of what the department is here to do.

She says, “I've taken a huge initiative with helping translate material that the Game and Fish puts out from English to Spanish because there's a huge need for this education to the Hispanic community. I'm very passionate about that because it hit home.”

She wants people to know what resources are out there to enjoy our beautiful state safely and show young people that anyone can follow their dreams.

If you’d like to learn more about Arizona Game and Fish Department, you can visit its website.