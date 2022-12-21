CBP to release migrants into Yuma community

YUMA, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol is saying it will have no choice but to release some migrants into the Yuma community.

This after another busy morning at the border with Yuma sector migrant custody numbers the highest in the nation.

Title 42, which was set to end Wednesday, will remain in place for now.

However, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says our local border patrol agents will begin releasing migrants in to the community as they are overwhelmed with so little resources.

Right now the Yuma sector has more people in custody than any of the other sectors, and that's going to require releases onto the streets of Yuma.

Both Mayor Nicholls and County Supervisor Jonathan Lines say this hasn't happened since 2020.

Supervisor lines adds street releases will continue for the next several days.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

