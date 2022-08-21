Watch Now
Car goes up in flames after hitting power pole in Mesa

A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Road in Mesa.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 21, 2022
MESA, AZ — A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole in Mesa.

Mesa police say they responded late Saturday night to the scene near Broadway Road and Dobson Road.

They added that three people were in the car at the time of the crash. All of them were able to get out of the vehicle safely.

Multiple ABC15 viewers sent in videos of the car on fire after the accident, some of them saying their power was knocked out likely because of the crash.

As of early Sunday morning, a handful of customers remained in the dark according to SRP's power outage map.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

