Car goes up in flames after hitting power pole in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole in Mesa.

Mesa police say they responded late Saturday night to the scene near Broadway Road and Dobson Road.

They added that three people were in the car at the time of the crash. All of them were able to get out of the vehicle safely.

Multiple ABC15 viewers sent in videos of the car on fire after the accident, some of them saying their power was knocked out likely because of the crash.

As of early Sunday morning, a handful of customers remained in the dark according to SRP's power outage map.

There's no word on what caused the crash.