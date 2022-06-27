Watch Now
Car falls into sinkhole in Phoenix

A sinkhole opened up near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue late Sunday night.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 27, 2022
PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night.

The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front of a home.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

A homeowner in the area says his partner helped the driver of the car get to safety.

20th Street and Missouri closed due to sinkhole

It is believed that a burst pipe caused the sinkhole.

