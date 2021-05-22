Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Campaign ads will require disclosure of non-Arizona donors

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
Posted at 7:42 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 22:42:42-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring campaign signs and advertisements to disclose how much of the funding came from outside the state.

The bill signed Friday requires the disclosure to cover at least 10% of the height of the ad.

It must reflect the percentage of out-of-state contributors at the time the ad is produced.

Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman and all legislative Republicans backed the bill, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler.

The supporters say it's a way to improve transparency in elections.

Critics say it will be confusing for campaigns to implement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.