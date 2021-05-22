Campaign ads will require disclosure of non-Arizona donors

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring campaign signs and advertisements to disclose how much of the funding came from outside the state.

The bill signed Friday requires the disclosure to cover at least 10% of the height of the ad.

It must reflect the percentage of out-of-state contributors at the time the ad is produced.

Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman and all legislative Republicans backed the bill, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler.

The supporters say it's a way to improve transparency in elections.

Critics say it will be confusing for campaigns to implement.