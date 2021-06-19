Watch
California boy, 16, dies after boat crash on Arizona lake

Posted at 8:39 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 23:39:02-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A 16-year-old California boy has died after suffering critical injuries when his personal watercraft collided with a boat on Arizona's Lake Havasu last weekend.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jorge Contreras of Rialto, California was pronounced dead at a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the teen's speed, inexperience and operation of the personal watercraft played a role in the crash with the boat that threw the teen off his watercraft in the lake's North Basin.

No charges will be filed against the 49-year-old man from Kingman, Arizona who was steering the boat.

