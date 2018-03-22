CABANAS! D-backs first MLB team to have luxury lounge area in stadium

PHOENIX - Welcome to the Coors Lights Strike Zone at Chase Field – the first cabanas in Major League Baseball! These luxury suites are one of the newest additions to the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the upcoming 2018 season.

Watch the video above to see the first baseball luxury suites!

There are four individual cabanas that each hold 8-10 fans on a nightly basis. You must have a minimum of 8 people (maximum of 10) in your group to purchase a luxury suite. The package seating includes a couch and four high top chairs inside the cabana – a high top table and chairs in front of the lounge.

Awesome perks that come with the cabana:

- Access to an exclusive bar just for fans in the Coors Light Strike Zone

- Food and beverages are included: Aquafina and Pepsi products

- Each adult gets two Coors products

- Create your own chili dog bar

- D-backs Snack Attack: Snack mix featuring peanuts, pretzel twists and pretzel bites with an assortment of dipping sauces

- Free parking (1 cabana with 8 people = 1 parking pass)

- Table-side service and

- Each booth comes with TV so fans can watch the action inside the cabana or at the high top table in front

Pricing: $75 per person. $600 total minimum for a group.

You can enter Chase Field and begin enjoying your cabana once the gates to the ballpark open, just like tickets for the pool and any other luxury suite.

To purchase, click here!

RELATED: FREE TACOS! D-backs Taijuan Walker greets fans with special taco truck

MORE: Take an exclusive tour of the Diamondbacks' PetSmart Patio with Baxter!

ALSO: ABC15 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: STEAK AND ALE TOTS! New D-backs 2018 regular season menu