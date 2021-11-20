Watch
Buttigieg touts new infrastructure bill in Arizona visit

Jonathan J. Cooper/AP
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, left, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., listen during a roundtable about infrastructure and supply chain problems at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Buttigieg was in Phoenix to tout the recently passed infrastructure bill in a state that will be crucial in determining control of the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 20:15:12-05

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Phoenix Friday to tout the recently passed infrastructure bill in a state that will be crucial in determining control of the U.S. Senate.

Buttigieg appeared at events throughout the day with Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to promote the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

President Joe Biden and his administration have spent the week promoting the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Biden signed Monday, which many Democrats hope will boost the president's lagging approval rating.

Buttigieg called it "the most transformational investment in infrastructure in generations."

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

