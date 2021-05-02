Buckeye policeman hurt after crash with suspected DUI driver

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a sergeant has been injured after a crash with a man who is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

They say the sergeant was on duty Saturday night in his fully marked patrol vehicle when the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m.

Police say the sergeant plus the driver and a passenger in the suspect vehicle all were transported to the hospital.

The unidentified sergeant was treated and released and is recovering from his injuries at home.

Police say the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle remain hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

They say driver also has warrants for his arrest out of Arizona and California and will be booked into jail on numerous charges once he's discharged from the hospital.