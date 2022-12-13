Buckeye police to give 'significant update' in Jesse Wilson death investigation

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Police Department is expected to give a "significant update" on the death investigation of Jesse Wilson Tuesday.

Wilson was 10 years old when he disappeared from his Buckeye home in 2016.

Nearly two years later, on March 8, 2018, human remains were found in a field by a city worker near State Route 85 and Broadway Road. Buckeye police later confirmed that the remains found were those of Jesse.

Police said at the time that they consider the death a homicide and had not ruled out any suspects. No arrests have been announced since then.

Details on what Buckeye police are expected to announce have not been released.