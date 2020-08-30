Bottled Blonde, Casa Amigos shut down for violating ADHS requirements for reopening

Two Old Town Scottsdale bars and nightclubs have been ordered to close Saturday by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Arizona Department of Liquor.

ADHS officials say Casa Amigos/Sky Lanes and Bottled Blonde will remain closed until ADHS gives them permission to reopen.

The orders state that they are in violation of attestation and are jeopardizing the health and welfare of the public.

In a statement from Governor Ducey's office they state, "As businesses begin to reopen, it's important that they follow the public health requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The actions taken by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control are consistent with our goal of ensuring the public health requirements are followed for the safety of Arizonans and that businesses are held accountable when necessary."

The two have also had their liquor licenses suspended "indefinitely."

According to the Arizona Department of Liquor, the bars were closed after just one day of reopening and were found in violation of requirements tied to:



"Social distancing

Masking

Dancing

Standing, and

Table occupancy limits"

"Detectives will continue to enforce public health orders and take immediate actions against licensees who are observed showing general disregard for the welfare and safety of others," John Cocca, Department of Liquor Director said in a statement.

Below are the notices given to the establishments:

Casa Amigos