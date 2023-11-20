Watch Now
Border Patrol finds 35 packages of methamphetamine in abandoned tire

Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 20, 2023
2023-11-20

An abandoned tire containing 35 packages of methamphetamine was discovered near the Three Points Border Patrol Station on Saturday.

Agents determined the tire was rolled through the vehicle barriers that make up the boundary fence near San Miguel, according to a social media post from John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.

The discovery adds to a busy week for Border Patrol, whose workload included 14,300 apprehensions, the seizure of 300 pounds of fentanyl, 33 rescues, 15 human smuggling events, and two firearms seized.

