Border aid group raided again; experts say it's a pattern

Posted at 8:44 PM, Oct 06, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol has once again made arrests at a camp operated by a faith-based volunteer group that seeks to end migrant deaths in the desert.

The agency announced Monday night that it had executed a search warrant at one of the camps by No More Deaths in southern Arizona, near Arivaca.

Agents took 12 immigrants into custody and detained seven volunteers for several hours but did not criminally charge them.

Experts say the Monday incident fits a pattern of increasing hostility and criminalization of humanitarian aid work.

The Border Patrol said the group was “harboring” immigrants in the country illegally.

