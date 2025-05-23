Body of missing hiker found in McDowell Sonoran Preserve area; 'no signs of foul play' per PD

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police have located the body of a hiker who went into the McDowell Sonoran Preserve on Wednesday and did not return.

Scottsdale police sources told ABC15 on Thursday that no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Police say 31-year-old Hannah Moody was last seen in the Gateway Trailhead area on the morning of May 21.

Moody had not made contact with family or friends and did not return to her vehicle.

Scottsdale police announced Thursday afternoon that Moody's body had been found by search crews. It is not yet clear how she died.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Air Unit reportedly located Hannah's body about 600 yards off-trail from the trailhead parking lot.

John Moody, Hannah's father, told ABC15 that his daughter was an avid hiker.

“Hannah was a courageous, tough, smart, kind, and generous person who loved spending time with her friends and with Jesus. She had a transformational impact on those who knew her. She loved the outdoors and was doing one of her favorite things - hiking in God's beautiful creation when she went missing yesterday. My wife and I and her two brothers will miss her deeply, as well as many others,” John Moody told ABC15.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Scottsdale detectives will now take over the investigation.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.