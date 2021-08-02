Body of California man who apparently drowned is recovered

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a California man who apparently drowned in Bullhead City has been recovered Monday.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say a citizen spotted the body in shallow water near an apartment building and notified Bullhead City police.

The victim _ identified as 35-year-old Reyes Munoz-Rodriguez of Fullerton _ was located about 5 { miles from where he was last seen at Davis Camp Park on the Colorado River.

Witnesses say Munoz-Rodriguez was swimming with two women around 7:40 p.m. Friday when the three people began to struggle in the water.

The two women were able to get back to shore but Munoz-Rodriguez didn't resurface.

Search and rescue crews unsuccessfully searched for the victim through Sunday night before the body was located Monday morning.