Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Body of California man who apparently drowned is recovered

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 18:39:57-04

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a California man who apparently drowned in Bullhead City has been recovered Monday.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say a citizen spotted the body in shallow water near an apartment building and notified Bullhead City police.

The victim _ identified as 35-year-old Reyes Munoz-Rodriguez of Fullerton _ was located about 5 { miles from where he was last seen at Davis Camp Park on the Colorado River.

Witnesses say Munoz-Rodriguez was swimming with two women around 7:40 p.m. Friday when the three people began to struggle in the water.

The two women were able to get back to shore but Munoz-Rodriguez didn't resurface.

Search and rescue crews unsuccessfully searched for the victim through Sunday night before the body was located Monday morning.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!