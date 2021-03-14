Menu

Body found on a hiking trail near South Mountain in Phoenix

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 16:12:41-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man has been found on a hiking trail near South Mountain.

Phoenix firefighters say their technical rescue team was dispatched to the Corona Trail Mountain after receiving reports of an unconscious male around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Crews located the man about 1 { miles from the trailhead, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the trail is considered moderate to difficult and does have some steep elevations.

Police didn't immediately release the man's name, but they say there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

