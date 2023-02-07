Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Body found floating in community lake

Dobson Ranch Lake.jpg
Google
Dobson Ranch Lake.jpg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 15:53:30-05

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they are recovering a body that was found in a man-made lake at a Mesa park.

Fire department crews deployed a raft to recover a body found floating early Tuesday, firefighters said.

Mesa Fire Department officials confirmed they were called to the area around 5 a.m. about a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water.

No other information was immediately released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE