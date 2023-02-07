Body found floating in community lake

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they are recovering a body that was found in a man-made lake at a Mesa park.

Fire department crews deployed a raft to recover a body found floating early Tuesday, firefighters said.

Mesa Fire Department officials confirmed they were called to the area around 5 a.m. about a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water.

No other information was immediately released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

