Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Bill purging Arizona early voting list clears Senate

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps file
Vote_here,_vote_aqui_(3004595893).jpg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 00:17:40-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate has voted to purge people from the permanent early voting list if they skip two consecutive election cycles.

The measure advanced Tuesday is one of several mail-voting changes proposed by Republicans after Democratic President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the state last year.

Senate Democratic leader Rebecca Rios says the bills are "sore loser legislation" seeking to change the rules of the game because Republicans are losing.

Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard says he supports the bill to avoid the cost of mailing ballots to people who apparently don't want them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.