Bill purging Arizona early voting list clears Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate has voted to purge people from the permanent early voting list if they skip two consecutive election cycles.

The measure advanced Tuesday is one of several mail-voting changes proposed by Republicans after Democratic President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the state last year.

Senate Democratic leader Rebecca Rios says the bills are "sore loser legislation" seeking to change the rules of the game because Republicans are losing.

Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard says he supports the bill to avoid the cost of mailing ballots to people who apparently don't want them.